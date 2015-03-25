 
  1. Football
  2. Republic of Ireland

Republic midfielder Jeff Hendrick undergoes scan ahead of Serbia encounter

04 September 2017 12:54

Jeff Hendrick underwent a scan on Monday morning as Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neil held his breath ahead of a crunch World Cup qualifier against Serbia.

The Burnley midfielder, who missed Saturday's 1-1 draw in Georgia with a thigh problem, worked with the Football Association of Ireland's medical team on Sunday as his injury was assessed, and was then sent for further checks.

O'Neill had hoped to have Hendrick, one of his star men at last summer's Euro 2016 finals, available for a game which could go a long way towards determining Ireland's qualification hopes, and it remains to be seen whether he can play any part at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday night.

The rest of the squad trained at Abbotstown on Monday knowing defeat is not an option and perhaps victory will allow them to continue to dream of automatic qualification with the Serbians now two points clear at the top of Group D.

They did so with skipper Seamus Coleman, who is closing in on a return from the double leg fracture he suffered in March, looking on from the sidelines.

Source: PA

