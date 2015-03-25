 
Reported Manchester City target Dani Alves released by Juventus

29 June 2017 05:24

Juventus have confirmed the release of Dani Alves, paving the way for a possible reunion with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

The 34-year-old Brazilian right-back, who played under Guardiola at Barcelona, announced earlier this week he was leaving the Serie A champions.

City have been linked heavily with the player since releasing right-backs Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna at the end of last season.

Alves only joined Juve last summer and leaves midway through a two-year contract. His single campaign in Turin was interrupted by a broken leg suffered last November but he returned to help the club to a Serie A and Coppa Italia double and reach the Champions League final.

A statement on Juve's official website read: "Juventus Football Club is to part company with Dani Alves after agreeing to a termination of the player's contract.

"Alves lifted two trophies in his single season in Turin, contributing to a third consecutive domestic league and cup double for the club before helping the team reach the UEFA Champions League final.

"The Brazilian made a total of 33 appearances for the Bianconeri, having a hand in 12 goals (six goals, six assists), seven of which came in European matches."

Alves enjoyed two Champions Leagues and three LaLiga title successes under Guardiola at the Nou Camp.

In all, he won 23 trophies over eight seasons with Barca before moving to Juve.

A move to the Etihad Stadium would continue City's summer revamp. The club have already confirmed the signings of goalkeeper Ederson from Benfica and midfielder Bernardo Silva from Monaco.

City may also have another right-back on their radar having been linked with Tottenham's Kyle Walker.

Source: PA

