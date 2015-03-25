Remo Freuler rescues a point for Atalanta with late leveller at Fiorentina

Remo Freuler’s stoppage-time equaliser rescued a point for Atalanta in a 1-1 draw with Fiorentina at the Artemio Franchi Stadium.

A thoroughly entertaining clash ended all square after a couple of superb goals.

Federico Chiesa put Fiorentina ahead after 12 minutes with a deft touch and thunderous finish into the top corner of the net from just outside the penalty area.

The visitors had the chance to equalise on the hour mark when Davide Astori was adjudged to have tripped Josip Ilicic, but Alejandro Gomez saw his penalty brilliantly saved by former Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Sportiello.

But four minutes into stoppage time the Viola were denied a third victory in four Serie A matches when Andreas Cornelius’ flick-on fell to Freuler on the edge of the box and his swerving shot flew into the bottom left corner of the net.

In the day’s early kick-off, Duvan Zapata won his family battle by inspiring Sampdoria to a 2-0 win over AC Milan in Serie A.

The Colombian striker was up against cousin Cristian Zapata and it was a mistake by the Milan defender which gifted him the opening goal midway through the second half.

???? Four photos from a day to remember. #SampMilan, a victory seven years later pic.twitter.com/Yoeyo8hjvb — Sampdoria English (@sampdoria_en) September 24, 2017

Ricardo Alvarez added to Zapata’s strike with a breakaway goal in stoppage time, just seconds after coming on as a substitute.

Lazio bounced back from last weekend’s heavy home defeat to Napoli with a 3-0 victory at Verona.

Ciro Immobile took his goal tally for the season into double figures with two more efforts, the second from the penalty spot, while Adam Marusic was also on target.

Inter Milan remain on the coattails of leaders Napoli and Juventus after leaving it late to beat Genoa 1-0 at San Siro.

Ciro Immobile scored twice for Lazio (Filippo Venezia/AP)

Danilo D’Ambrosio struck three minutes from time before late red cards for Stephane Omeonga and Adel Taarabt saw the visitors finish the match with nine men.

Roberto Inglese and Mariusz Stepinski scored the goals at Cagliari to give Chievo their first win since the opening weekend of the campaign. The hosts played the final seven minutes with 10 men after Fabio Pisacane was sent off.

Crotone won the battle between the bottom two teams as goals either side of half-time from Rolando Mandragora and Marcus Rohden gave them a 2-0 win against Benevento.

???????????? | We have the best fans in the ????



50,000 at the San Siro today!#ForzaInter pic.twitter.com/5Ftbs4FRFS — Inter (@Inter_en) September 24, 2017

A first league victory of the season was enough to move the hosts out of the bottom three but Benevento remain at the foot of the table and without a point.

Bologna won for the first time in four league games and for only the second time this season as they overcame Sassuolo 1-0.

A close game swung the way of the visitors following Francesco Magnanelli’s red card after 80 minutes and the 10 men of Sassuolo were beaten by Orji Okwonkwo’s late goal.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.