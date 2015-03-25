 
â€˜Remember the name, Wayne Rooneyâ€™ â€“ 15 years since THAT goal

19 October 2017 10:04

When Arsenal arrived at Goodison Park on October 19, 2002 they would not have expected their 30-game unbeaten league run to be ended by a little-known 16-year-old.

Substitute Wayne Rooney was introduced by David Moyes with 10 minutes remaining and ensured his name would never be forgotten by scoring a stunning long-range winner for Everton in the dying stages.

Commentator Clive Tyldesley realised a star had been born with the words: “Remember the name – Wayne Rooney.”

Rooney, who rejoined Everton from Manchester United in the summer, has been reminiscing as he prepares to take on Arsenal again on Sunday as the Premier League’s record goalscorer.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

