Re-elected Real Madrid president Perez avoids discussing Ronaldo future

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez avoided discussing the burning question of Cristiano Ronaldo's future during the address he gave to mark his re-election on Monday evening.

Reigning Ballon d'Or and Best FIFA Men's Player award winner Ronaldo has been linked with a return to Manchester United having been "outraged" by what he feels is unfair treatment by Spanish tax authorities, making him determined to leave the country.

The 32-year-old only signed a new deal with Real in November and is under contract until 2021 though his disgruntlement has caused an issue for Perez as he begins his new term as the head of the European and Spanish champions.

However, when speaking publicly on Monday having ran unopposed to return as president for the next four years, Perez did not reference Ronaldo when discussing the current state of Los Blancos.

In quotes published on Marca's website, Perez said: " We have built a legendary team with the best players from Spain and the world, but also with many players from our youth academy.

"This is the model that will continue to define Real Madrid. When united, this club is practically indestructible."

There is still a chance that Perez could comment on Ronaldo's situation on Monday evening during an interview he is scheduled to conduct with Spanish radio station Onda Cero.

