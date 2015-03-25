Real Madridâ€™s second string make Fuenlabrada pay the penalty in Copa del Rey

 
Real Madrid's second string make Fuenlabrada pay the penalty in Copa del Rey

26 October 2017 10:20

Real Madrid needed two second-half penalties to secure a 2-0 win over third-tier side Fuenlabrada in their first outing in this season’s Copa del Rey

Boss Zinedine Zidane rested almost all of his star names including Cristiano Ronaldo, Toni Kroos and Sergio Ramos for the first-leg clash at Estadio Fernando Torres.

But Zidane’s second string found neighbouring Fuenlabrada a tough nut to crack for over an hour until Marco Asensio broke the deadlock from the spot, and Lucas Vazquez added a late second from another penalty.

In an unconvincing first half, Real goalkeeper Kiko Casilla almost gave away an own goal when he punched a corner off his own defender Achraf Hakimi and was relieved to see it bounce wide.

Fuenlabrada defender Armando headed another corner straight at Casilla as the minnows grew in confidence. Marcos Llorente fired well over from 25 yards as the visitors slowly began to find some rhythm.

And just before half-time a fierce volley from Llorente was superbly tipped onto the crossbar by home keeper Jordi Codina. After the break Vazquez tried his luck with a low drive but Codina made the save again.

However, in the 63rd minute Achraf overlapped down the right and was pulled down by Fran Garcia, allowing Asensio to coolly sent Codina the wrong way as he rolled the spot-kick into the corner.

The European champions went in search of a second and Asensio let fly from 25 yards only for Codina to get down well and turn the ball past the post.

Borja Mayoral then found himself through on goal and aimed for the top corner, but once again Codina made a fine save to send it over the top.

Vazquez curled narrowly wide before Fuenlabrada substitute Paco Candela made his mark on the game six minutes after coming on. Having already been booked, the defender was penalised for holding Theo Hernandez at a corner and sent off.

This time Vazquez stepped up to tuck the spot-kick out of Codina’s reach and wrap up the victory 10 minutes from time.

However, Real’s evening ended on a sour note when Jesus Vallejo saw red for a late challenge on Miguel Angel Atienza.

