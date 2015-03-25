Real Madrid set to offer star trio to land Kane, PSG eyeing Chelsea midfield star

What the papers say

Real Madrid could be willing to offer three players in exchange for Harry Kane, according to a report in the Daily Star. Spanish outlet Diario Gol claims Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Luka Modric would head to Tottenham as part of the mega deal. It is thought no less than £179million would be accepted for Kane, who has been named on a 30-man shortlist to win the 2017 Ballon d’Or, to move to the Bernabeu.

Paris St Germain are targeting Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante in a deal worth £90million, the Daily Mirror reports. If successful, it would make the 26-year-old the most expensive Premier League transfer and would further strengthen a PSG team which already includes Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Seven years of Silva service ????



We signed @21LVA on this day in 2010! pic.twitter.com/eRonvaiLVd — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 14, 2017

Manchester City look set to hold on to playmaker David Silva, according to the Daily Mail. With the end of his contract looming, talks have been under way since the start of the season to encourage the 31-year-old to stay on at the Etihad Stadium for another year. It appears there has been a breakthrough in wage negotiations and Silva is prepared to accept a £150,000-a-week offer.

Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez could be heading for Manchester City in the new year, the Daily Telegraph says. After a £60million bid failed during the summer, Pep Guardiola still appears determined to bring the forward to the north-west. Sanchez’s deal with the Gunners runs out in June but City look prepared to make a cash offer to see the deal through in January.

After making his England debut last week, Tottenham’s Harry Winks looks set to be rewarded with a club pay rise, the Times reports. His progress for Spurs and at international level means the 21-year-old will see his wages double to £40,000 a week, the paper says. His last deal was signed in February and the midfielder has four-and-a-half years remaining on his contract.

Social round-up

"I hope to score more goals for West Ham when I’m back!" ????https://t.co/IMawcrB766 — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) October 1, 2017

@MailSport – Diafra Sakho may be offered new deal at West Ham for good form months after trying to force a transfer

@talkSPORT – Manchester United will have one of the best teams in Europe if these deals are secured

Players to watch

Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend is a target for Leicester, the Daily Mail claims. The Foxes showed an interest in the 26-year-old during the summer but failed to meet the player’s price tag. After a troubled start to the season, though, Palace may need to sell to fund a move for a striker.

is on the radar of Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, according to a report in the Daily Express. The 24-year-old currently plays for Spanish side Cadiz but could be heading for the Premier League following a number of offers from English clubs, Grada 3 suggests. But with Mourinho reportedly prepared to pay a £7.2million release clause, United could be the front-runners in tempting the midfielder away from LaLiga 2.



