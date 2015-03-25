 
  1. Football
  2. Real Madrid

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale steps up comeback trail

22 October 2017 03:57

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale is on the comeback trail.

The Wales international has been sidelined since suffering a calf strain during Real’s Champions League victory in Dortmund last month.

Bale has missed crucial matches for both club and country, but Real and Wales fans will be pleased to see the 28-year-old on the road to full fitness.

Bale tweeted a video on Sunday afternoon, showing him sprinting before taking part in some ball activities, as he steps up his recovery.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

