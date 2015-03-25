 
Real Madrid defender Marcelo faces month on sidelines

22 September 2017 01:02

Real Madrid could be without defender Marcelo for a month due to a leg injury.

The reigning LaLiga champions confirmed the 29-year-old, who was substituted during Wednesday’s defeat against Real Betis, had suffered a grade two tear in his left bicep femoris muscle.

Real put no timescale on the recovery but reports in the Spanish media claims he could face a month on the sidelines, which would make him a major doubt for his side’s Champions League clash with Tottenham on October 17.

A statement on Real’s website read: “Following tests carried out on Marcelo at the Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital, he has been diagnosed with a grade two tear in his left bicep femoris muscle. His recovery will be monitored.”

Zinedine Zidane’s side travel to Alaves in LaLiga on Saturday before an away encounter with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Real could also be without Marcelo for league games at home to Espanyol and away to Getafe.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

