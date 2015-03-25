 
  1. Football
  2. Real Madrid

Real Madrid agree £161m deal for Monaco man Mbappe - Marca

25 July 2017 12:38

Real Madrid have agreed a £161million deal for teenage Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe, according to the Spanish media.

Marca reported on Tuesday morning that the LaLiga and Champions League holders had struck a huge agreement for the 18-year-old that would shatter the current world-record transfer.

The £89m paid by Manchester United for Paul Pogba last summer was the top mark, but should this deal go ahead, it will nearly double that.

Mbappe's breakthrough year with Monaco - which saw him score 26 goals in all competitions as his side won the Ligue 1 title - has seen him linked with a host of clubs including Arsenal and Manchester City.

But Marca claims Real have won the race, especially given they have an extra £60m to play with following the sale of Alvaro Morata to Chelsea.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if

Feature 5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017

5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017...

There have been great matches, tears of joy and despair, controversies and talking points aplenty at Wimbledon this year.