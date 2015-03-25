 
  1. Football
  2. Real Madrid

Real boss Zidane eager to slash Barcelonaâ€™s LaLiga lead

24 November 2017 10:49

Real Madrid will hope to cut into Barcelona’s 10-point lead when they host resurgent Malaga in LaLiga on Saturday.

Real can reduce the deficit with a win at the Bernabeu before Barcelona embark on a tough trip to second-placed Valencia on Sunday night.

It means one of the two sides ahead of Real are guaranteed to drop points this weekend but Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane is not expecting an easy ride against Malaga.

Michel’s side sit 18th in the table but have shown shoots of a revival in recent weeks, winning two of their last three matches.

“They’re a team who don’t deserve to be where they are in the table” Zidane told realmadrid.com.

“They play good football. We know it’ll be another difficult match and we’ll have to play very well.”

On Barcelona’s visit to Valencia, Zidane said: “One of the two will drop points. I’m interested in our match, getting the three points and then seeing what happens on Sunday in that game.

“Something will happen for sure. I didn’t imagine being 10 points behind. Every match is decisive. We’re on the right track, we have a lot of energy and we’re positive.”

Zidane fielded a strong team in the Champions League on Tuesday and his decision was vindicated by a 6-0 thrashing of Apoel Nicosia.

Sergio Ramos was one key absentee, the defender suffering a facial injury against Atletico Madrid last weekend, but he is expected to return this weekend.

Gareth Bale, Mateo Kovacic and Keylor Navas are all close to returning, having resumed training, but Marco Asensio has been ruled out with a leg injury.

“It’s nothing serious but he has something,” Zidane said. “It’s better to lose him for three or four days than to continue and make it worse.”

Zidane said Bale is in “good shape physically and not in pain”.

“There’s a lot of talk that he’s injured, that Gareth has spent a lot of time out, playing three games and then missing one. But he’s very important for us,” Zidane said.

“He knows that, I know it and everyone else does. I don’t know when he’ll play. Today he’s trained with us, he’s in fine shape physically and not in pain. We’ll see when he’s going to play.”

Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid drew at home to Tottenham in the Champions League (John Walton/EMPICS Sport).

Real have struggled at home this season, having drawn with Valencia, Levante and Tottenham, while losing to Real Betis.

“These teams are used to attacking you,” Michel told malagacf.com.

“They have their individuals but they can also have a hard time defending. Before us, Levante, Betis, Las Palmas, Tottenham and Eibar have all been to the Bernabeu.

“These teams all had their chances as they all had good possession and depth, so that’s what we’re concentrating on.”

Source: By Tom Allnutt

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as