Reading 1-2 Norwich - 30-Sep-2017 : Match Report

Jerome grabs winner as Norwich continue impressive form with win at ReadingTen-man Norwich extended their unbeaten run to seven matches with a hard-fought 2-1 Championship win at struggling Reading.James Maddison gave Norwich an early lead from an excellent free-kick, but Reading equalised soon after when centre-back Liam Moore headed home.Cameron Jerome secured all three points for the East Anglian side when nodding in unchallenged in the 52nd minute.However, spoiling their night, substitute Marley Watkins was sent off in added time for a wild challenge on home defender Chris Gunter.Norwich had recovered from a slow start to the season and went into the fixture undefeated in six matches in all competitions.They have also progressed to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, in which they travel to Arsenal.Reading had failed to win in their previous five league and cup games and it was Norwich who made the livelier start, which led to them going ahead in the 10th minute.Joey van den Berg clumsily fouled Maddison 25 yards out and the Norwich man responded by curling a superb free-kick past helpless home goalkeeper Vito Mannone.Maddison had scored the winner from similar range in Norwich's 1-0 victory at Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.But, after Sone Aluko had driven high and wide at the other end, Reading drew level in the 13th minute.Aluko slung over a free-kick from the right and Moore guided in a precise far-post header past keeper Angus Gunn.It was the first league goal that Norwich had conceded in 481 minutes and the first Reading had scored in the first half of a league game this season.Norwich responded swiftly, with Jerome skating through and shooting past Mannone, only for his effort to strike an upright and rebound to safety.But Reading could have gone ahead when Garath McCleary shrugged off the attentions of left-back James Husband.A clearly unbalanced McCleary lobbed the ball over the onrushing Gunn, but his attempt trickled wide of the empty net.Reading began the brighter after the break and, after a mazy run from defender Tyler Blackett, the retreating Norwich defence somehow managed to block his pass into the area.Yet Norwich regained their lead seven minutes into the second period when Maddison drifted over a corner from the left.Jerome ghosted in unmarked at the far post and stooped to nod in past the exposed Mannone.Reading set about finding another equaliser, but McCleary fired wide when well placed and Gunter skimmed the top of Gunn's crossbar with a fierce angled drive.But Norwich held on with ease - despite Watkins' straight red in the 92nd minute - to claim their third successive league win on the road.

Source: PA

