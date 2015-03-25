 
  1. Football
  2. Dundee United

Ray McKinnon out as Dundee United manager

24 October 2017 04:54

Dundee United have announced the departure of manager Ray McKinnon.

McKinnon's sacking had been widely reported since an emergency board meeting was held after Saturday's 2-0 home defeat by Inverness, but the club waited until Tuesday to make it official.

The second consecutive defeat left United fourth in the Ladbrokes Championship and five points adrift of leaders St Mirren.

A club statement said: "Dundee United and Ray McKinnon have mutually agreed the manager's departure with immediate effect. The club thanks Ray for his service and will now commence the search for a new manager."

Source: PA

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the