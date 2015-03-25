 
  1. Football
  2. Rangers

Rangers V Motherwell at Hampden Park : Match Preview

21 October 2017 12:51
Kenny Miller uncertain of place in Rangers squad

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha has refused to confirm whether veteran striker Kenny Miller is part of his plans for Sunday's Betfred Cup semi-final with Motherwell.

The 37-year-old is back training with the Rangers first team ahead of the Hampden Park clash but his participation remains in doubt after his agent this week hit out at Gers' treatment of the frozen-out forward.

Ryan Jack returns from suspension but Lee Wallace (groin) and Jordan Rossiter (knee) remain out.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has no major injury problems ahead of the last-four clash.

Recent signing Deimantas Petravicius is back in training following injury and could be involved.

Young striker George Newell will receive an injection on his foot injury, while back-up defender Ellis Plummer has a slight hamstring strain.

Source: PAR

