Rangers V Motherwell at Hampden Park : Match Preview

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Kenny Miller uncertain of place in Rangers squadRangers boss Pedro Caixinha has refused to confirm whether veteran striker Kenny Miller is part of his plans for Sunday's Betfred Cup semi-final with Motherwell.The 37-year-old is back training with the Rangers first team ahead of the Hampden Park clash but his participation remains in doubt after his agent this week hit out at Gers' treatment of the frozen-out forward.Ryan Jack returns from suspension but Lee Wallace (groin) and Jordan Rossiter (knee) remain out.Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has no major injury problems ahead of the last-four clash.Recent signing Deimantas Petravicius is back in training following injury and could be involved.Young striker George Newell will receive an injection on his foot injury, while back-up defender Ellis Plummer has a slight hamstring strain.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker