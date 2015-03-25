Rangers V Hearts at Ibrox Stadium : Match Preview

Tavernier confident lessons have been learned after Rangers defeat to HibernianJames Tavernier believes Ryan Jack and the rest of Rangers' new boys will have learned a valuable lesson from the midfielder's costly red card against Hibernian.Jack was sent off against Neil Lennon's side after getting caught up in a first-half melee with Anthony Stokes.Although former Aberdeen captain Jack's dismissal for motioning his head towards the Leith frontman has been overturned on appeal, it still damaged Gers' chances of claiming three points as they were forced to play out the remaining 55 minutes a man short and ultimately slumped to a 3-2 defeat.Tavernier, who was involved in an earlier incident with Stokes when the Irishman wrestled him to the ground, knows full well the intensity levels among opposition sides spike when they come up against Pedro Caixinha's men.And he thinks last weekend's controversy-filled clash will ensure a lid is kept on tempers when Hearts visit Ibrox this weekend.The 25-year-old former Wigan full-back said: "I learned as soon as I came up here that everybody wants to beat us and everyone gives 200 per cent against us, the new boys will learn that very quickly."It will be another tough test this weekend and we have to keep our heads and be focused."If tasty tackles are going in then people can get caught up in the moment but it is the players that are around you that need to help you out."We are a good group of lads and we maybe did get caught up a few times in the moment in a feisty game but it is something that we will learn from and we need to not let it affect us as we move forward."The intensity doesn't surprise me now, I know what to expect and I knew what to expect at the weekend."It is a case of controlling your emotions and using them in the right way because sometimes you can get caught up in the madness of the moment."The fans expect us to win every single game so we know the expectations, so we know we need to go into this weekend and get the three points and nothing less."Hearts midfielder Don Cowie, meanwhile, has backed caretaker boss Jon Daly to take on the role full time at Tynecastle.Daly has been in charge for the previous two Scottish Premiership games since the abrupt departure of Ian Cathro before the start of the season and has made no secret of his desire to take the job on a permanent basis.Cowie, who signed a one-year contract extension with the club on Thursday, says Daly has the full backing of the players after overseeing a 1-0 win over Kilmarnock last week.The 34-year-old said: "We responded really well last week and got a great win, and who knows if we go to Rangers on Saturday and get another win, Jon comes to the forefront of people's mind."The boys are really responding to him, they respect him and there's a real edge to training all of a sudden. I think that's down to him and what he's done."There's been loads of names linked to the job in the media - not that we're hearing anything on the inside - but there seems to be lots of big names and that doesn't surprise me because it's a great job to get."We're more than happy working with Jon right now and if that goes on any longer, we'll give him everything we can."He added: "He said himself nine months ago when he was caretaker that it was maybe a wee bit early for him, but now I see someone who is ready to be manager of this club."He looks confident and has the respect of players which is massive."A positive result on Saturday and who knows? But the club will take their time."

