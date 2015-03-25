 
Rangers snap up prolific Colombian Alfredo Morelos to bolster Europa League tilt

19 June 2017 03:54

Striker Alfredo Morelos will be part of Rangers' Europa League squad after the Ibrox side beat UEFA's transfer deadline to seal his signature.

The Ibrox outfit confirmed the signing of the 20-year-old from Finnish side HJK Helsink on a three-year deal just hours after learning their first two qualifying-round opponents .

Boss Pedro Caixinha is pinning his hopes on the youngster's deadly scoring record as he prepares the Light Blues for their first European clash in six years.

Gers have been drawn against Progres Niederkorn of Luxembourg, with the winner of that tie progressing to a second-round showdown with Cypriots AEL Limassol or St Joseph's of Gibraltar.

Morelos is eligible to feature in those first-round clashes with Niederkorn after work permit and visa documents were granted ahead of Monday's registration deadline.

Caixinha remains confident similar paperwork for the Mexican duo Carlos Pena and Eduardo Herrera will be processed in time so that they too can join up with his team ahead of taking on the minnows, who finished fourth in Luxembourg's National Division last term.

The Light Blues remain interested in Hearts wideman Jamie Walker and Norwich midfielder Graham Dorrans and could yet squeeze one of them into their line-up for the first-leg clash on June 29, with UEFA allowing an extra late 'wild card' signing.

Columbian Under-20s international Morelos hit 17 goals in 19 appearances for HJK this season, following last term's 30-goal haul.

He becomes Gers' sixth summer signing after the earlier arrivals of Bruno Alves, Ryan Jack, Dalcio, Fabio Cardoso and Daniel Candeias.

Source: PA

