 
  1. Football
  2. Rangers

Rangers set to complete swoop for midfielder Carlos Pena

02 June 2017 07:24

Rangers are closing in on their third summer signing with Mexico midfielder Carlos Pena expected at Ibrox.

The 27-year-old told reporters at the airport he was on his way to fulfilling his dream of playing in Europe and thanked Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha - who managed in Mexico with Santos Laguna - for making it possible.

Reports in the player's homeland say he has agreed a three-year deal with Rangers which will be completed after a medical.

Pena has scored seven goals in 19 internationals and joined Chivas from Leon for a reported fee of about Â£7million in December 2015 - but he was loaned back to his former club a year later.

The attacking player looks set to join Portugal defender Bruno Alves and former Aberdeen skipper Ryan Jack in joining Caixinha's new-look Rangers.

Holding midfielder Jack signed a three-year deal on Thursday and Caixinha believes he is creating a team with hunger.

"I think we have all the points together to get the best from Ryan and to get the best from all the players that are coming," the Portuguese coach told the Rangers website.

"As I said after Bruno joined the club, we want to have a group of players who can create a big team and a team which always has desire to win on the pitch."

Source: PA

Feature United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monaco reject huge offer from Arsenal for Mbappe

United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monac...

L'Equipe claim Arsenal have made an £87million offer to sign Monaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE, the 18-year-old who scored 26 goals

Feature City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United turn down Madrid offer for De Gea - Transfer New

City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United t...

Manchester City are preparing a £100million deal for VIRGIL VAN DIJK that they hope will allow them to beat Chelsea

Feature Arsenal show lack of ambition with new Wenger deal

Arsenal show lack of ambition with new Wenger deal...

After much debate, Arsene Wenger has finally signed the two-year extension to his contract and thus will continue on as manager of Arsenal.

Feature What next for Mahrez? Five possible destinations for Leicester

What next for Mahrez? Five possible destinations f...

Riyad Mahrez has reportedly told Leicester he wants to leave this summer.

Feature United interested in Perisic, Herrera to rebuff Barca, Wenger set to stay at Arsenal - Transfer News

United interested in Perisic, Herrera to rebuff Ba...

The Guardian says Arsenal's board is set to rubber-stamp a new two-year contract for manager ARSENE WENGER when they meet on Tuesday morning.

Feature The most expensive goalkeepers in world football

The most expensive goalkeepers in world football...

Manchester City have been strongly linked with a deal for Benfica's Ederson Moraes which would make the Brazilian the most