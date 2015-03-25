Rangers set to complete swoop for midfielder Carlos Pena

Rangers are closing in on their third summer signing with Mexico midfielder Carlos Pena expected at Ibrox.

The 27-year-old told reporters at the airport he was on his way to fulfilling his dream of playing in Europe and thanked Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha - who managed in Mexico with Santos Laguna - for making it possible.

Reports in the player's homeland say he has agreed a three-year deal with Rangers which will be completed after a medical.

Pena has scored seven goals in 19 internationals and joined Chivas from Leon for a reported fee of about Â£7million in December 2015 - but he was loaned back to his former club a year later.

The attacking player looks set to join Portugal defender Bruno Alves and former Aberdeen skipper Ryan Jack in joining Caixinha's new-look Rangers.

Holding midfielder Jack signed a three-year deal on Thursday and Caixinha believes he is creating a team with hunger.

"I think we have all the points together to get the best from Ryan and to get the best from all the players that are coming," the Portuguese coach told the Rangers website.

"As I said after Bruno joined the club, we want to have a group of players who can create a big team and a team which always has desire to win on the pitch."

Source: PA

