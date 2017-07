Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson has been elected to the Scottish Professional Football League board.

Robertson was voted as one of three top-flight representatives along with Hamilton chairman Les Gray and Ann Budge of Hearts, who retains her place on the board.

Morton chief executive Warren Hawke and Martin Ritchie of Falkirk are the Ladbrokes Championship delegates while Stranraer chairman Iain Dougan will represent the bottom two divisions.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.