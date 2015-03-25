Rangers launch Europa League campaign against Prodgres Niederkorn of Luxembourg

Rangers will play Prodgres Niederkorn of Luxembourg in the Europa League first qualifying round.

Pedro Caixinha's side will begin their competitive campaign with the first leg on June 29 before the second leg away on July 6.

Fellow Ladbrokes Premiership side St Johnstone will face FK Trakai of Lithuania in their tie, also at home in the first leg.

The draw was made at the headquarters of European governing body UEFA in Nyon on Monday.

Welsh Cup winners Bala Town were drawn against Vaduz of Liechtenstein while Derry City will play Danish outfit Midtjylland.

Northern Irish sides Coleraine and Crusaders will face Haugesund of Norway and Latvian side FK Liepaja respectively.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.