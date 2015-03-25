 
Rangers fined for objects thrown on pitch during Europa League tie

18 July 2017 12:23

Rangers have been fined by UEFA after fans were found to be guilty of throwing objects onto the pitch during last month's Europa League first leg against Progres Niederkorn at Ibrox.

The Glasgow outfit, who were knocked out of the competition after surprisingly losing 2-1 on aggregate to the Luxembourg minnows in the first qualifying round, have been ordered to pay 7,000 euros (£6,200) for the behaviour of their fans.

Play had to be stopped during the match on June 29 - which Rangers won 1-0 - after bits of screwed up paper were thrown onto the pitch near to where to the Progres goalkeeper was stood.

The UEFA control, ethics and disciplinary body said in a statement: "Rangers FC have been fined €7,000.

"The charges against Rangers FC were related to the throwing of objects Art. 16 (2) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR)."

Source: PA

