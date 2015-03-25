Rangers could be sanctioned by UEFA following Europa League qualifier

UEFA has confirmed it has opened disciplinary proceedings against Rangers after objects were allegedly thrown during their return to European football on Thursday.

After a six-year hiatus from continental competitions, the Light Blues secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Luxembourg's Progres Niederkorn in the Europa League first qualifying round on Thursday at Ibrox.

However, the Glasgow club will now be the subject of a disciplinary case after UEFA revealed it was investigating the throwing of objects during the qualifying-round tie.

Rangers fan group Club 1872 released a statement claiming it had been informed Rangers were cited to the governing body because some supporters in the Broomloan Stand threw scrunched-up balls of paper onto the pitch.

The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will rule on the case this Friday.

Source: PA

