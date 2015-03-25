 
Rangers could be sanctioned by UEFA following Europa League qualifier

01 July 2017 04:09

UEFA has confirmed it has opened disciplinary proceedings against Rangers after objects were allegedly thrown during their return to European football on Thursday.

After a six-year hiatus from continental competitions, the Light Blues secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Luxembourg's Progres Niederkorn in the Europa League first qualifying round on Thursday at Ibrox.

However, the Glasgow club will now be the subject of a disciplinary case after UEFA revealed it was investigating the throwing of objects during the qualifying-round tie.

Rangers fan group Club 1872 released a statement claiming it had been informed Rangers were cited to the governing body because some supporters in the Broomloan Stand threw scrunched-up balls of paper onto the pitch.

The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will rule on the case this Friday.

Source: PA

