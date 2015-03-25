Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha sets sights higher than Aberdeen next season

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha insists he has grander ambitions than finishing above Aberdeen next season.

The Ibrox manager saw his side lose at home to the Dons for the first time in almost 26 years as Graeme Shinnie and Ryan Christine handed Derek McInnes' team a 2-1 win.

But the Portuguese coach hit back after being told by his Pittodrie counterpart in the build-up to Wednesday's defeat that he should be embarrassed at finishing third behind the Dons.

Cranking up his war of words with McInnes, he said: "No, Rangers need to feel very proud. Because this is a club that has travelled all the way from the bottom to the Europa League.

"They should be proud of what they have done along these five years.

"I'm not focused on Aberdeen next season. The focus at this club is always to be number one.

"We don't misunderstand things here. I know what it represents to be in this chair, despite many others who should like to be here but they aren't. I know what the job represents and I am here to defend the club and work for the club."

Dons survived a late push by Gers as they sought an equaliser after Martyn Waghorn gave them hope.

Now McInnes wants to take the confidence from their win - their first over Gers in Govan since September 1991 - into this month's William Hill Scottish Cup showdown with Celtic.

He said: "I'm really pleased because a lot of supporters have come here since 1991 with high hopes and left with disappointment.

"I'm delighted we have managed to tick that box. My team has broken a lot of records and it's a positive period.

"We knew the importance to the fans but it was also important to the players. Hopefully it helps us going into the cup final."

