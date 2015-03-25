Raheem Sterling pranks team-mates on flight to Naples

It’s never a dull moment while Raheem Sterling is around if his latest antics on Manchester City’s trip to Naples is anything to go by.

The 22-year-old pranked several of his team-mates en route to Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Napoli in Italy.

Sterling shared videos on Instragram where he toyed with his sleeping team-mates midway through the flight.

Coming in for the pesky treatment was midfielder Leroy Sane and defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

City boss Pep Guardiola was nowhere in sight but he will no doubt be hoping Sterling makes as much of a nuisance of himself on the pitch.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

