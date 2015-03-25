 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester City

Raheem Sterling plays prank on sleepy team-mate John Stones

10 October 2017 12:13

Watch out, Raheem Sterling is about.

The Manchester City winger is usually tormenting defences with his pace and skills while playing but it looks like he can be just as tricky to handle off the pitch as well.

The 22-year-old played 85 minutes against Slovenia as Harry Kane grabbed the only goal to secure England’s place at next summer’s World Cup before he was an unused substitute for the trip to Lithuania.

All the energy that he saved from sitting on the bench in Vilinus, as Gareth Southgate’s side stumbled to their second 1-0 victory inside four days, was used on the sleepy defences of club-mate John Stones as they travelled back to Manchester following the international break.

The former Everton defender was filmed by Sterling while he was asleep in his England kit before the ex-Liverpool man pinched his nose, waking the disgruntled Stones and receiving an angry response from the 23-year-old.

Both players are hoping to be in Pep Guardiola’s starting line-up at the weekend when the Premier League leaders host Stoke on Saturday, the first of four consecutive matches at the Etihad Stadium in all competitions.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland talking points

Wales v Republic of Ireland talking points...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet on Monday night in their final game of the first round of 2018 World Cup qualifying.