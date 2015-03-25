 
Radja Nainggolan ends speculation over future by penning new Roma deal

27 July 2017 07:53

Sought-after midfielder Radja Nainggolan has signed a new four-year contract with Roma.

The 29-year-old Belgian, who had been linked to Chelsea and Manchester United, has committed to the Serie A club until June 30, 2021.

On Thursday he told asroma.com: "I've shown that I always wanted to do this. I'm happy to be here."

Nainggolan moved to the Stadio Olimpico from Cagliari in January 2014 and has since made 161 appearances for the Giallorossi, scoring 27 goals.

"We are happy that Radja has agreed to spend the most important phase of his career with us," said Roma president Jim Pallotta.

"Last season he proved he was one of the best midfielders in the world and so it was no surprise he was linked with some of Europe's biggest clubs.

"But there was never any chance he was going elsewhere, he loves Roma and we're happy to have him here."

Source: PA

