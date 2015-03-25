 
Quartet sit out England training with injuries

29 August 2017 05:53

Nathaniel Chalobah, Kieran Trippier, Jake Livermore and Phil Jones missed England training on Tuesday afternoon with minor injuries.

Gareth Southgate's Three Lions travel to Malta this week for a World Cup qualifier, before hosting Slovakia at Wembley on Monday.

Uncapped Chalobah joined Trippier, Livermore and Jones in sitting out Tuesday's session at St George's Park as a precaution due to minor injuries, but the quartet are expected to be fit for Friday's match.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Raheem Sterling trained amid speculation linking them with moves before the transfer deadline on Thursday evening.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was absent having pulled out of the squad earlier in the day through injury, leading Newcastle's Freddie Woodman - part of the victorious Under-20 World Cup side - to take part in training.

Source: PA

