QPR V Wolverhampton at Loftus Road Stadium : Match Preview

Grant Hall blow for QPRQPR defender Grant Hall has been ruled out of the visit of Wolves.Hall, who has yet to make a first-team appearance this season, was close to returning from a knee problem but has suffered a setback.The news leaves manager Ian Holloway still short at the back as James Perch (knee) and Nedum Onuoha (hamstring) remain sidelined.Midfielder Jordan Cousins hopes to make his first appearance of the season following a hamstring injury.Championship leaders Wolves will recall a host of players after their second string almost pulled off a Carabao Cup upset against Manchester City.Conor Coady could well be the only player to start both games, with the likes of Ruben Neves, Romain Saiss, Diogo Jota, John Ruddy, Barry Douglas and Matt Doherty all set to return.Willy Boly missed out again against City after seven weeks out with a hamstring strain and could finally make his return.Wolves are bidding for a fourth straight win in the league as they look to extend their advantage at the top of the table.

Source: PAR

