QPR V Sheff Utd at Loftus Road Stadium : Match Preview

QPR will be without Joel Lynch when they host Sky Bet Championship leaders Sheffield United.
The centre-half, who set up Matt Smith's winner against Wolves at the weekend, is suspended after collecting a fifth booking.
Fellow defenders Nedum Onuoha (hamstring), James Perch and Grant Hall (both knee) are set to miss out again.
Midfielder Jordan Cousins will have his fitness assessed after coming through 66 minutes of his first appearance of the season on Saturday.
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is likely to choose from an unchanged squad as his Blades bid to stay top of the table.
Wilder has no new injury or suspension concerns following last Friday's win at Leeds, but is still without Kieron Freeman and Ched Evans.
Defender Freeman is recovering from a dislocated kneecap and striker Evans is in rehab following ankle surgery.
Attacking midfielder David Brooks is pushing for a recall to the starting line-up after firing the winner at Elland Road.
Source: PAR