QPR V Sheff Utd at Loftus Road Stadium : Match Preview

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Lynch banned for Blades clashQPR will be without Joel Lynch when they host Sky Bet Championship leaders Sheffield United.The centre-half, who set up Matt Smith's winner against Wolves at the weekend, is suspended after collecting a fifth booking.Fellow defenders Nedum Onuoha (hamstring), James Perch and Grant Hall (both knee) are set to miss out again.Midfielder Jordan Cousins will have his fitness assessed after coming through 66 minutes of his first appearance of the season on Saturday.Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is likely to choose from an unchanged squad as his Blades bid to stay top of the table.Wilder has no new injury or suspension concerns following last Friday's win at Leeds, but is still without Kieron Freeman and Ched Evans.Defender Freeman is recovering from a dislocated kneecap and striker Evans is in rehab following ankle surgery.Attacking midfielder David Brooks is pushing for a recall to the starting line-up after firing the winner at Elland Road.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker