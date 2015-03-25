 
  1. Football
  2. Queens Park Rangers

QPR V Milton Keynes Dons at Loftus Road Stadium : Match Preview

04 January 2018 05:23
Jamie Mackie out of QPR's FA Cup tie against MK Dons

QPR will be without Jamie Mackie when they host MK Dons in the FA Cup third round.

The experienced winger has suffered a back injury which requires surgery and faces a couple of months on the sidelines.

Defender Grant Hall is a doubt with the knee problem which kept him out of the 2-1 win over Cardiff on New Year's Day.

Teenage forward Ebere Eze could be handed a chance after returning from an impressive loan spell at Wycombe.

Dons defender Joe Walsh is available again after serving a one-match ban but forward Osman Sow is still suspended.

Aidan Nesbitt is fit again after an injury absence and the midfielder is back in contention after resuming training while Chelsea striker Ike Ugbo could be involved after joining the Milton Keynes club on loan this week.

Wieger Sietsma might replace Lee Nicholls in goal while the likes of Scott Wootton, Gboly Ariyibi and Chuks Aneke are also options for Dons boss Robbie Neilson.

The Dons will be hoping for a repeat of their last visit to Loftus Road in the FA Cup, when they defeated the then-Premier League side 4-2 in the fourth round in 2013.

Source: PAR

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.