QPR V Milton Keynes Dons at Loftus Road Stadium : Match Preview

Jamie Mackie out of QPR's FA Cup tie against MK DonsQPR will be without Jamie Mackie when they host MK Dons in the FA Cup third round.The experienced winger has suffered a back injury which requires surgery and faces a couple of months on the sidelines.Defender Grant Hall is a doubt with the knee problem which kept him out of the 2-1 win over Cardiff on New Year's Day.Teenage forward Ebere Eze could be handed a chance after returning from an impressive loan spell at Wycombe.Dons defender Joe Walsh is available again after serving a one-match ban but forward Osman Sow is still suspended.Aidan Nesbitt is fit again after an injury absence and the midfielder is back in contention after resuming training while Chelsea striker Ike Ugbo could be involved after joining the Milton Keynes club on loan this week.Wieger Sietsma might replace Lee Nicholls in goal while the likes of Scott Wootton, Gboly Ariyibi and Chuks Aneke are also options for Dons boss Robbie Neilson.The Dons will be hoping for a repeat of their last visit to Loftus Road in the FA Cup, when they defeated the then-Premier League side 4-2 in the fourth round in 2013.

Source: PAR

