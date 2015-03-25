QPR V Millwall at Loftus Road Stadium : Match Preview

Clint Hill could make QPR return because of injury problems at Loftus RoadQPR's defensive problems continue for the derby clash with Millwall, with the club considering a move for former skipper Clint Hill.Free agent Hill, 38, who recently left Rangers, was included in the R's development squad against Bolton on Monday as boss Ian Holloway looks to strengthen his back-line.James Perch faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a dislocated kneecap, while Grant Hall's knee problem is expected to keep him out for the next few weeks.New signing David Wheeler came off the bench to make his debut in the 2-1 win against Ipswich on Saturday and will hope to feature more prominently against the Lions.Millwall will be without two key players for the short trip to Loftus Road.Striker Tom Elliott suffered an injury in training on Friday which ruled him out of Saturday's defeat at Wolves and manager Neil Harris confirmed he is a doubt to face the Hoops.Defender Aiden O'Brien is definitely out as he serves a one-game suspension for his dismissal at Molineux.Harris has no other injury or suspension concerns.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.