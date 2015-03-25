QPR V Leeds at Loftus Road Stadium : Match Preview

QPR will be without Jamie Mackie and Alex Baptiste through suspension when they host Leeds.
Winger Mackie starts a three-match ban for his straight red card at Preston last weekend and defender Baptiste is banned for one match after he was shown a second yellow after the final whistle.
But captain Nedum Onouha is back in contention after nearly three months out with a hamstring injury.
Onouha's return is a major boost with fellow defenders Grant Hall, James Perch, Joel Lynch, Darnell Furlong and Steven Caulker still sidelined.
Leeds midfielder Pablo Hernandez is hoping to recover from a hamstring strain in time to be included in Thomas Christiansen's squad.
Hernandez was forced out of last week's home draw against Aston Villa, but Christiansen could have a fully-fit squad to choose from.
Striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga is expected to return to contention after missing the last four matches due to injury and illness.
Midfielder Eunan O'Kane and winger Stuart Dallas are also hoping to be involved after missing out against Villa.
Source: PAR