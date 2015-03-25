QPR V Ipswich at Loftus Road Stadium : Match Preview

England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed for Liverpool from Arsenal.

Manchester United will again try to sign Gareth Bale next summer, according to The Sun.

Dele Alli could face disciplinary action from FIFA after being caught making an obscene gesture on camera during England's

PHILIPPE COUTINHO will be considered for Liverpool's trip to Manchester City on Saturday, reports the Daily Mail.

Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho and Virgil van Dijk may not have left their clubs in the transfer window but it

David Wheeler could make his QPR bow against IpswichQPR could hand a debut to David Wheeler when Ipswich visit Loftus Road.Wheeler completed a deadline-day switch from Exeter and should be involved while fellow winger Bright Osayi-Samuel, signed from Blackpool, could also be in the squad.Defenders James Perch, Joel Lynch and Grant Hall and midfielder Jordan Cousins are set to miss out through injury.There will be a change of goalkeeper on the bench after Matt Ingram joined Northampton on loan, with Joe Lumley stepping up.Full-back Callum Connolly will come into contention for Ipswich after making a loan move from Everton.Midfielder Tom Adeyemi has recovered from a calf problem and should feature but defender Tristan Nydam picked up an injury while on international duty with England under-19s so is doubtful, while Luke Hyam is carrying a fresh knee problem.Captain Luke Chambers is recovering from an ankle injury, but remains around a month away from being match fit.Tommy Smith (hamstring), Adam Webster (ankle), Emyr Huws (Achilles) and Teddy Bishop (hernia) all continue their rehabilitation, while Andre Dozzell (knee) is a long-term absentee.

