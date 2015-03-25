 
QPR V Ipswich at Loftus Road Stadium : Match Preview

07 September 2017 03:24
David Wheeler could make his QPR bow against Ipswich

QPR could hand a debut to David Wheeler when Ipswich visit Loftus Road.

Wheeler completed a deadline-day switch from Exeter and should be involved while fellow winger Bright Osayi-Samuel, signed from Blackpool, could also be in the squad.

Defenders James Perch, Joel Lynch and Grant Hall and midfielder Jordan Cousins are set to miss out through injury.

There will be a change of goalkeeper on the bench after Matt Ingram joined Northampton on loan, with Joe Lumley stepping up.

Full-back Callum Connolly will come into contention for Ipswich after making a loan move from Everton.

Midfielder Tom Adeyemi has recovered from a calf problem and should feature but defender Tristan Nydam picked up an injury while on international duty with England under-19s so is doubtful, while Luke Hyam is carrying a fresh knee problem.

Captain Luke Chambers is recovering from an ankle injury, but remains around a month away from being match fit.

Tommy Smith (hamstring), Adam Webster (ankle), Emyr Huws (Achilles) and Teddy Bishop (hernia) all continue their rehabilitation, while Andre Dozzell (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Source: PAR

