 
  1. Football
  2. Queens Park Rangers

QPR V Hull at Loftus Road Stadium : Match Preview

18 August 2017 03:18
Pawel Wszolek could miss QPR's clash with Hull

QPR winger Pawel Wszolek is a doubt for the visit of Hull on Saturday.

The Poland international appeared to suffer a hamstring injury during the 2-0 defeat at Norwich on Wednesday night.

Wszolek was replaced by Brighton loanee Kazenga LuaLua, who could start if boss Ian Holloway is forced to change his starting line-up for the first time this season.

Defender Grant Hall is working his way back to fitness following tendinitis while forwards Yeni Ngbakoto (ankle) and Idrissa Sylla (head) remain sidelined.

Hull will be without striker Abel Hernandez, who will be sidelined for six months after having surgery this week to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The Uruguay international sustained the injury during the midweek home defeat to Wolves and his loss is a huge blow to the Tigers.

Adama Diomande is likely to fill the gap up front alongside Fraizer Campbell at Loftus Road, while Kevin Stewart is still struggling with the ankle injury that has delayed his league debut and fellow midfielder Evandro (hamstring) remains sidelined.

Ryan Mason is working his way back to full fitness after recovering from a fractured skull and Will Keane and Moses Odubajo (both knee) are long-term absentees.

Source: PAR

