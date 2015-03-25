QPR V Fulham at Loftus Road Stadium : Match Preview

England will name their squad for the Ashes on Wednesday - 57 days before the first ball is bowled at the Gabba.

FULL-TIME: We're heading home with another three points in the @ChampionsLeague after @HKane's perfect hat-trick in Nicosia! #COYS pic.

Harry Kane underlined his blistering goalscoring form with a Champions League hat-trick in Tuesday night’s 3-0 win at Apoel Nicosia.

The fight for the Formula One World Championship moves on to Malaysia this weekend with the race expected to be the last held at the Sepang circuit.

The Malaysian Grand Prix has been a permanent fixture on the Formula One calendar since it hosted it's first race in 1999.

Jordan Cousins in frame for QPR against FulhamJordan Cousins could be added to the QPR squad for the west London derby against Fulham.The former Charlton midfielder got 75 minutes under his belt for Rangers' reserves on Monday to prove his fitness after a hamstring problem.Steven Caulker's condition will be assessed after he played for an hour in the 1-1 draw at Barnsley on Tuesday.Caulker could be needed again with fellow defenders Grant Hall (tendonitis), Nedum Onuoha (hamstring) and James Perch (knee) all sidelined.Fulham are still without their skipper Tom Cairney.The Scotland midfielder has yet to recover from the knee injury which has kept him out for a month.Floyd Ayite has also been ruled out and Lucas Piazon is still recovering from a broken leg.Rafa Soares is close to making his debut after an ankle problem, while Aboubakar Kamara needs a late fitness test.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker