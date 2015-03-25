 
QPR V Fulham at Loftus Road Stadium : Match Preview

28 September 2017 04:26
Jordan Cousins in frame for QPR against Fulham

Jordan Cousins could be added to the QPR squad for the west London derby against Fulham.

The former Charlton midfielder got 75 minutes under his belt for Rangers' reserves on Monday to prove his fitness after a hamstring problem.

Steven Caulker's condition will be assessed after he played for an hour in the 1-1 draw at Barnsley on Tuesday.

Caulker could be needed again with fellow defenders Grant Hall (tendonitis), Nedum Onuoha (hamstring) and James Perch (knee) all sidelined.

Fulham are still without their skipper Tom Cairney.

The Scotland midfielder has yet to recover from the knee injury which has kept him out for a month.

Floyd Ayite has also been ruled out and Lucas Piazon is still recovering from a broken leg.

Rafa Soares is close to making his debut after an ankle problem, while Aboubakar Kamara needs a late fitness test.

Source: PAR

