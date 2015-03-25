 
QPR V Burton Albion at Loftus Road Stadium : Match Preview

21 September 2017 12:32
Jordan Cousins set for first QPR appearance of season against Burton

Jordan Cousins could return to the QPR squad for the visit of Burton.

The midfielder is back in full training having missed the start of the season with a hamstring injury.

Josh Scowen, Conor Washington and Luke Freeman hope to shake off knocks in time to be involved.

But Nedum Onuoha (hamstring), James Perch (knee) and Grant Hall (tendonitis) are still out injured.

John Brayford will be one of several players to return to the Burton team when Albion resume their Championship campaign at Loftus Road.

The right-back was cup-tied for the Carabao Cup tie at Manchester United in midweek, where manager Nigel Clough made nine changes to his starting line-up.

Stephen Bywater will be restored in goal while the likes of Kyle McFadzean, Jake Buxton, Stephen Warnock, Luke Murphy, Sean Scannell, Lucas Akins and Marvin Sordell are also likely to be back in the side.

Will Miller is still recovering from a hamstring injury and club record signing Liam Boyce (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Source: PAR

