QPR V Brentford at Loftus Road Stadium : Match Preview

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Defence a derby concern for injury-hit QPRQPR have a defensive injury crisis ahead of Monday night's Sky Bet Championship derby against Brentford.Joel Lynch suffered a foot injury against Derby in midweek to leave Rangers without a senior centre-half.Nedum Onuoha, Grant Hall, James Perch and Steven Caulker remain long-term absentees while Darnell Furlong has a knee problem.Massimo Luongo missed the Derby defeat through illness and Jordan Cousins sat out with a knee knock but the midfield duo could return.Sergi Canos is pushing for a first start since September for Brentford.The Spanish winger has endured an injury-hit campaign so far but came on early in the second half against Burton on Tuesday.Boss Dean Smith is considering changes following a frustrating 1-1 draw so Canos and Josh McEachran could come in.Henrik Dalsgaard remains a doubt with a heel injury while Alan Judge (leg) and Rico Henry (knee) are still out.

