QPR V Brentford at Loftus Road Stadium : Match Preview

QPR have a defensive injury crisis ahead of Monday night's Sky Bet Championship derby against Brentford.
Joel Lynch suffered a foot injury against Derby in midweek to leave Rangers without a senior centre-half.
Nedum Onuoha, Grant Hall, James Perch and Steven Caulker remain long-term absentees while Darnell Furlong has a knee problem.
Massimo Luongo missed the Derby defeat through illness and Jordan Cousins sat out with a knee knock but the midfield duo could return.
Sergi Canos is pushing for a first start since September for Brentford.
The Spanish winger has endured an injury-hit campaign so far but came on early in the second half against Burton on Tuesday.
Boss Dean Smith is considering changes following a frustrating 1-1 draw so Canos and Josh McEachran could come in.
Henrik Dalsgaard remains a doubt with a heel injury while Alan Judge (leg) and Rico Henry (knee) are still out.
