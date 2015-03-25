QPR V Brentford at Loftus Road Stadium : Match Preview

Yeni Ngbakoto could return to the QPR squad for the Carabao Cup clash with west London rivals Brentford.
The DR Congo forward, who scored the winner against Northampton in the previous round, is close to fitness after an ankle injury.
Defenders Joel Lynch (hamstring) and James Perch (knee) are carrying knocks so Steven Caulker, who also played against the Cobblers, could be involved again.
Matt Ingram, Darnell Furlong and Ariel Borysiuk may also get run-outs.
Brentford have major doubts over four key players.
Jota (back), Rico Henry (knee), Josh McEachran (leg) and Sergi Canos (ankle) all look set to miss out.
Midfielder Ryan Woods is due back at the club on Monday following compassionate leave and he will be assessed.
Alan Judge (leg) and Lewis Macleod (knee) are long-term absentees.
Source: PAR