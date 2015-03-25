 
  1. Football
  2. Queens Park Rangers

QPR V Brentford at Loftus Road Stadium : Match Preview

21 August 2017 04:21
QPR forward Yeni Ngbakoto could return for Brentford clash

Yeni Ngbakoto could return to the QPR squad for the Carabao Cup clash with west London rivals Brentford.

The DR Congo forward, who scored the winner against Northampton in the previous round, is close to fitness after an ankle injury.

Defenders Joel Lynch (hamstring) and James Perch (knee) are carrying knocks so Steven Caulker, who also played against the Cobblers, could be involved again.

Matt Ingram, Darnell Furlong and Ariel Borysiuk may also get run-outs.

Brentford have major doubts over four key players.

Jota (back), Rico Henry (knee), Josh McEachran (leg) and Sergi Canos (ankle) all look set to miss out.

Midfielder Ryan Woods is due back at the club on Monday following compassionate leave and he will be assessed.

Alan Judge (leg) and Lewis Macleod (knee) are long-term absentees.

Source: PAR

Feature How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great Sir Colin Meads

How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great S...

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.

Feature England

England's top-10 Test wicket-takers of all time...

Stuart Broad moved up to second in the list of England's all-time leading Test wicket-takers as West Indies were thrashed

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's most memorable UFC fights...

Conor McGregor will fight as a professional boxer for the first time when he meets Floyd Mayweather in a light-middleweight

Feature Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather's finest fight wins...

Floyd Mayweather is expected to fight for the last time in his light-middleweight match-up with Conor McGregor on August 26.

Feature Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England

Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England...

Day/night Test cricket came to England for the first time at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Feature 5 transfers that would not have happened if new proposals had been in place

5 transfers that would not have happened if new pr...

A proposed change to the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs could see an end to the mad dash