QPR V Aston Villa at Loftus Road Stadium : Match Preview

17 November 2017 10:38
QPR to assess Massimo Luongo ahead of Aston Villa's visit

QPR will check on the condition of midfielder Massimo Luongo ahead of the visit of Aston Villa.

Luongo has been on international duty with Australia as they secured qualification for the World Cup and will be a late arrival back in west London.

Striker Conor Washington is also back following international duty with Northern Ireland.

Nedum Onuoha (hamstring), James Perch and Grant Hall (both knee) are still out injured for Rangers.

Injury-hit Aston Villa are without John Terry, Scott Hogan and Jonathan Kodjia for the trip to Loftus Road.

Captain Terry is nursing a broken foot he suffered earlier this month while Hogan has had a stomach operation, with boss Steve Bruce saying he will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Fellow striker Kodjia suffered an ankle injury while on international duty with the Ivory Coast, with Villa conceding they fear the worst over the problem.

Mile Jedinak is back in the country after scoring a hat-trick to help Australia qualify for the World Cup and his condition will be assessed but Henri Lansbury (knee) is closing in on fitness.

Source: PAR

