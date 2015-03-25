QPR 0-0 Burton Albion - 23-Sep-2017 : Match Report

QPR maintain unbeaten home run with bore draw against BurtonQPR maintained their unbeaten record at home in the Sky Bet Championship this season with a 0-0 draw against Burton at Loftus Road.Burton, meanwhile, have lost just one of their last six league games and continue to steady the ship following a poor start to the campaign.The Brewers defended resolutely throughout and Sean Scannell almost gave them an early lead.Scannell chased Kyle McFadzean's ball over the top, cut inside from the left past Darnell Furlong and then fired against the near post.It was a rare sight of goal for the visitors, who spent most of the game pinned in their own half.Soon after Scannell hit the woodwork, QPR striker Conor Washington cleverly beat his man and found Jamie Mackie, whose deflected shot from from the left-hand side of the penalty area hit the side-netting.Luke Freeman's left-wing cross then almost resulted in an own goal by Jamie Allen, but keeper Stephen Bywater saved after the ball had bounced off the Burton midfielder.Mackie also sent a first-time effort over the bar following good work on the right flank by the recalled Pawel Wszolek as the hosts continued to search for a goal.Rangers boss Ian Holloway made a double substitution at half-time in an attempt to give his team some much-needed impetus, bringing recent signing Bright Osayi-Samuel on for his debut along with target man Matt Smith.But the hosts continued to struggle to create chances, although Lucas Akins blocked a goal-bound volley from Alex Baptiste following Freeman's right-wing corner.Holloway also sent on another striker in Idrissa Sylla, but Burton dug in and dealt well with the aerial threat of the Belgian and Smith as QPR resorted to pumping the ball forward.Freeman was Rangers' liveliest player and saw a free-kick held by Bywater before sending a powerful left-footed strike wide of the target.Bywater also gathered a deflected shot from Washington with a couple of minutes of the game remaining.And, in injury time, Sylla blasted over from near the edge of the penalty area after another Freeman corner.

Source: PA

