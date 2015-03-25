 
Pulis confirms City bid for Evans rejected but adds every player has a price

18 August 2017 09:39

Tony Pulis confirmed West Brom have rejected a bid from Manchester City for defender Jonny Evans.

It has been reported that Pep Guardiola's side had bid £18million for the 29-year-old, although Pulis would not comment on the figure offered.

City have already spent upwards of £200million on new players this summer, including a handful of other defenders.

Pulis insists he wants to keep Evans at The Hawthorns but conceded that every player has a price.

"They made an offer and we've turned it down," said the Baggies head coach.

"I think every player is for sale at the right price. It would be crazy to say a team like West Brom won't sell if a team are going to put a huge amount of money in front of you."

Source: PA

