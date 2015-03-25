 
PSG won't let us sign Marco Verratti, claims Barcelona president

07 July 2017 09:39

Paris St Germain are unwilling to negotiate with Barcelona over star playmaker Marco Verratti, according to the president of the Catalan club.

Italy midfielder Verratti has been linked with Barca throughout the summer, with LaLiga rivals Real Madrid also reported to be interested in the player.

However, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu told the Sport newspaper that PSG are unwilling to consider letting Verratti go, but claims the player wants to move to the Nou Camp.

"(Verratti) is a technician. Our coaching staff want him to come and we know that he wants to come to Barcelona," Bartomeu said.

"The fact that there is no exit clause is a problem because you cannot go there to sign a player. PSG do not want to negotiate."

Bartomeu rejected suggestions that star players at the club - namely Lionel Messi - had made any demands either this summer or in the past about player recruitment or coaching appointments.

"Messi has not asked for anything. People say (former coach) Tata Martino came because Messi proposed it - it's a lie," the president added.

"Luis Enrique is a coach that we chose and the players knew later, and it was the same with (new coach) Ernesto Valverde."

Speaking about the new contract Messi signed with the club earlier this week, Bartomeu added: "This is expected news. An era of football began in 2008 when Pep (Guardiola) gave him the command of the team and this era will continue.

"It is an era of success, in which Messi leads the world of football, and to have him with us for four more years makes us optimistic."

Source: PA

