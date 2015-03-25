PSG to hold press conference amid Dani Alves speculation

Paris St Germain will hold a press conference on Wednesday afternoon amid speculation they are set to sign Brazilian right-back Dani Alves.

The 34-year-old, who is available after parting company with Juventus last month, has been linked with both PSG and Manchester City.

The French capital club wrote on their official Twitter account: "The club will hold a press conference this afternoon at 4pm at the Parc des Princes."

PSG then posted a picture of Alves' Brazil team-mate Marquinhos under the words: "10:26. Another 5 hours and 34 minutes to wait."

Source: PA

