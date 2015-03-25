PSG preparing £70m bid for Coutinho





The French club are reportedly ready to offer £70m for the Brazilian international after failing to sign Kylian Mbappe, who looks to be staying at Monaco.





It has already been mooted that Liverpool wouldn't consider any offers below £87m, so this initial bid may just be testing the waters, with an increased offer to follow.

The latest from the Rumour Mill is that Paris St Germain are preparing an audacious attempt to sign Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho.

Source: DSG

