 
  1. Football
  2. Liverpool

PSG preparing £70m bid for Coutinho

07 July 2017 06:05
The latest from the Rumour Mill is that Paris St Germain are preparing an audacious attempt to sign Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho.

The French club are reportedly ready to offer £70m for the Brazilian international after failing to sign Kylian Mbappe, who looks to be staying at Monaco.

It has already been mooted that Liverpool wouldn't consider any offers below £87m, so this initial bid may just be testing the waters, with an increased offer to follow.

Source: DSG

