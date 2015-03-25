 
  1. Football
  2. Preston North End

Preston pounce for Manchester United prospect Josh Harrop

23 June 2017 02:54

Josh Harrop has agreed to join Preston from Manchester United, just 33 days after netting on a dream Old Trafford debut.

The 21-year-old marked his first United appearance with a superb first-half effort in the Premier League finale against Crystal Palace, earning the man-of-the-match award for his display in a 2-0 win.

However, Harrop's first game for United has proved his last after turning down a contract extension in pursuit of regular first-team football.

Preston announced the attacking midfielder will leave United at the end of his contract and become their player, agreeing a four-year deal from July 3 with the Sky Bet Championship club.

Harrop told Preston's official website: "I'm delighted to be here, it's a new start for me to get things going in my career and I'm buzzing to get playing and to make an impact in the team.

"I've got four years now at Preston North End where I know I am going to be and I am going to put everything into that and dedicate myself to do the best for the team and the best for the fans.

"Hopefully I can achieve my aims and ambitions that I have set myself by coming here and that's to get promoted with Preston North End and help the club get as high as we can."

United are entitled to a fee as out-of-contract Harrop is under the age of 24.

Preston say they have reached a "significant compensation agreement" with United for the Stockport-born player, who had reportedly been attracting admiring glances from Lyon, Bordeaux and Rennes.

Harrop was nominated for United's reserve-team player of the season award having finished as their top scorer, scoring 10 goals in 25 appearances.

Preston boss Simon Grayson said: "Josh is a player who has attracted a lot of interest this summer and we had to move quickly to secure his signature.

"He adds to our group of hungry young players who want to progress and we are looking forward to working with him and seeing him improve."

Source: PA

Feature Remembering the best of Blofeld

Remembering the best of Blofeld...

Henry Blofeld will retire as a commentator for the BBC Radio's Test Match Special in September after nearly half a century in the post.

Feature New Zealand v British and Irish Lions - Key Battles

New Zealand v British and Irish Lions - Key Battle...

Saturday's first Test match between New Zealand and the British and Irish Lions will feature a number of fascinating and

Feature 5 talking points ahead of the First Lions Test

5 talking points ahead of the First Lions Test...

The eagerly-awaited Test series between world champions New Zealand and the British and Irish Lions kicks off in Auckland on Saturday.

Feature Arsenal face stiff competition from PSG and Madrid for Mbappe signature - Transfer News

Arsenal face stiff competition from PSG and Madrid...

Paris St Germain are determined to to beat Arsenal and Real Madrid to the signature of Monaco sensation KYLIAN MBAPPE

Feature Why has Andy Murray endured a dip in form?

Why has Andy Murray endured a dip in form?...

Andy Murray's disappointing year continued on Tuesday as he bowed out of the Aegon Championships first round to world number 90 Jordan Thompson.

Feature 7 matches to look out for this season in the EFL

7 matches to look out for this season in the EFL...

The new English Football League fixtures have been announced, as the 72 clubs start their preparations for the upcoming season.