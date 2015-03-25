 
  1. Football
  2. Preston North End

Preston North End V Sunderland at Deepdale : Match Preview

28 September 2017 06:14
As you were for Preston as they come up against Simon Grayson

Alex Neil will have the same Preston squad at his disposal as North End prepare to meet their former manager Simon Grayson and his Sunderland side.

Neither Paul Gallagher (illness) nor Ben Pearson (dead leg) will be ready as Grayson makes his first return to Deepdale since leaving this summer after four years at the helm.

North End's long-term injuries are captain Tom Clarke (Achilles), fellow defender Greg Cunningham (knee) and back-up goalkeeper Declan Rudd (thigh).

Callum Robinson came off the bench and scored in midweek so has given Neil food for thought when he picks his starting XI.

Grayson will be looking for a dramatic improvement against his former club after seeing Sunderland slip to a sixth defeat in eight league games at Ipswich in midweek.

Grayson made five changes for the trip to Portman Road with two of them seeing Aiden McGeady and Callum McManaman return to the starting line-up, but saw his side go down 5-2 and slip further into the mire.

To make matters worse, defender Marc Wilson limped off six minutes into the second half and John O'Shea, who replaced him, and Tyias Browning are standing by in case he does not recover in time.

Duncan Watmore is closing in on a return to first-team action after recovering from knee ligament damage, but fellow striker Lewis Grabban is still battling his way back from a hamstring problem.

Source: PAR

Feature 3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix

3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix...

The Malaysian Grand Prix has been a permanent fixture on the Formula One calendar since it hosted it's first race in 1999.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix

5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix...

The fight for the Formula One World Championship moves on to Malaysia this weekend with the race expected to be the last held at the Sepang circuit.

Feature Harry Kane’s six 2017 hat-tricks

Harry Kane’s six 2017 hat-tricks...

Harry Kane underlined his blistering goalscoring form with a Champions League hat-trick in Tuesday night’s 3-0 win at Apoel Nicosia.

Feature Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid – story of the match

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid – story of the m...

???? FT: @BVB 1-3 #RealMadrid (Aubameyang 54'; @GarethBale11 18', @Cristiano 49', 79').

Feature Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham – story of the match

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham – story of the match...

FULL-TIME: We're heading home with another three points in the @ChampionsLeague after @HKane's perfect hat-trick in Nicosia! #COYS pic.

Feature England

England's Ashes selection: Talking points...

England will name their squad for the Ashes on Wednesday - 57 days before the first ball is bowled at the Gabba.