Preston North End V Sheff Utd at Deepdale : Match Preview

14 December 2017 08:06
Same again for Preston against Sheffield United

Preston boss Alex Neil has reported no fresh injury problems as they look to make it three wins in a row against Sheffield United at Deepdale.

Neil confirmed that none of North End's injury absentees - Josh Earl (knee), Tommy Spurr (knee), Greg Cunningham and Sean Maguire (both hamstring) - are ready to return yet.

Daniel Johnson, back on the bench against Burton following a one-game ban, is an option, as is Daryl Horgan, who came on to net the winner.

However, Neil has named an unchanged team for back-to-back wins so may stick with what he has.

Sheffield United will be without key midfielder John Fleck for the match.

Fleck was sent off in the defeat to Bristol City last time out and will now serve the first part of a three-match ban this weekend.

Defender Kieron Freeman (knee) and striker Ched Evans (ankle) both remain sidelined, along with midfielder Paul Coutts who has broken his leg.

David Brooks came off the bench against Bristol City and the forward could be in line for a start.

Source: PAR

