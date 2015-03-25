Preston North End V Reading at Deepdale : Match Preview

Leandro Bacuna in frame for Royals appointment against PrestonReading could hand a debut to Leandro Bacuna against Preston.The versatile Curacao international was an unused substitute against former club Aston Villa in midweek, having just joined the Royals on a four-year deal.Midfielder Garath McCleary made a welcome return from injury when coming off the bench for the closing 20 minutes of the 2-1 win, so could be in contention to start while fit-again Joey van den Berg will hope to retain his place.Iceland forward Jon Dadi Bodvarsson has been carrying a knee problem, while striker Yann Kermorgant continues to recover from hip and groin surgery.Preston can call on Ben Pearson again following suspension.The midfielder's dismissal at Leeds kept him sidelined against Derby and he should be expected to retain his place given his importance to manager Alex Neil.Paul Gallagher is highly unlikely to feature after suffering a bout of concussion in midweek while Irish full-back Greg Cunningham (knee) is another doubt.North End will definitely be without Tom Clarke (Achilles), John Welsh (calf) and Declan Rudd (thigh).

