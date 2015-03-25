 
  1. Football
  2. Preston North End

Preston North End V QPR at Deepdale : Match Preview

30 November 2017 02:33
Ben Pearson returns for Preston

Preston welcome Ben Pearson back from suspension for the visit of QPR.

Pearson has served a one-game ban and will replace Daniel Johnson in the squad after his fifth booking of the season earned him a ban.

Josh Earl's expected return to action has been delayed by several weeks after a minor knee operation.

Tommy Spurr (knee), Greg Cunningham and Sean Maguire (both hamstring) are long-term absentees but Tom Clarke and Declan Rudd each played 90 minutes in the Lancashire Senior Cup tie against Bury.

Rangers, without an away win all season, will be without Luke Freeman through suspension.

The midfielder scored the dramatic equaliser in Monday's 2-2 draw with Brentford but also collected a fifth booking and serves a one-match ban.

Ryan Manning could step in but boss Ian Holloway is likely to be short in defence again.

Joel Lynch, Nedum Onuoha, Grant Hall, James Perch, Steven Caulker and Darnell Furlong are set to miss out again.

Source: PAR

Feature 5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death

5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death...

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Feature Leading women drivers in motor racing

Leading women drivers in motor racing...

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.