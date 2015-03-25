Preston North End V QPR at Deepdale : Match Preview

Preston welcome Ben Pearson back from suspension for the visit of QPR.
Pearson has served a one-game ban and will replace Daniel Johnson in the squad after his fifth booking of the season earned him a ban.
Josh Earl's expected return to action has been delayed by several weeks after a minor knee operation.
Tommy Spurr (knee), Greg Cunningham and Sean Maguire (both hamstring) are long-term absentees but Tom Clarke and Declan Rudd each played 90 minutes in the Lancashire Senior Cup tie against Bury.
Rangers, without an away win all season, will be without Luke Freeman through suspension.
The midfielder scored the dramatic equaliser in Monday's 2-2 draw with Brentford but also collected a fifth booking and serves a one-match ban.
Ryan Manning could step in but boss Ian Holloway is likely to be short in defence again.
Joel Lynch, Nedum Onuoha, Grant Hall, James Perch, Steven Caulker and Darnell Furlong are set to miss out again.
Source: PAR