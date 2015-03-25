Preston North End V Millwall at Deepdale : Match Preview

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Paul Gallagher and Ben Pearson to miss out for PrestonPreston will again be without midfielders Paul Gallagher and Ben Pearson for the visit of Millwall in the Sky Bet Championship.Gallagher is still sidelined by illness and Pearson is not yet ready to return after suffering a dead leg.Right-back Darnell Fisher, who missed last week's victory over Birmingham with a groin problem, could return.Fisher will be assessed in training and a final decision made ahead of the game by manager Alex Neil.Millwall remain without the suspended Lee Gregory.The forward still has two matches to serve of the ban he received for being sent off against QPR.In his absence, Aiden O'Brien scored the winning goal in last weekend's 1-0 victory over leaders Leeds.Ryan Tunnicliffe also appeared, as a substitute, and is in contention for a place in manager Neil Harris' starting XI.

