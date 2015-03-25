 
  1. Football
  2. Preston North End

Preston North End V Cardiff at Deepdale : Match Preview

11 September 2017 10:44
Midfield duo doubtful through injury as Preston take on leaders Cardiff

Preston may again be without midfielders Ben Pearson and Daniel Johnson against Cardiff.

The duo missed Saturday's draw with Barnsley, with Pearson sidelined by a dead leg and Johnson sustaining an impact injury in training.

Boss Alex Neil had been hopeful of getting at least one back and Johnson will have a late fitness test on his knock but the game is likely to come too soon for Pearson.

North End did have Paul Gallagher (concussion) and John Welsh (calf) return on Saturday, though Tom Clarke (Achilles) and Greg Cunningham (knee) remain out and Declan Rudd (thigh) and Calum Woods (knee) are still working their way back

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock will consider making changes even though his Sky Bet Championship leaders remain unbeaten.

Aron Gunnarsson has had a heavy early-season workload with Cardiff and Iceland and could be rested.

Lee Tomlin is also in contention to make his first league start for a month with Loic Damour possibly dropping out from the 1-1 draw at Fulham.

Danny Ward - who scored his first Cardiff goal at Fulham - and on-loan midfielder Craig Bryson are pushing for their first Bluebirds' starts.

Source: PAR

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.

Feature Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, Coutinho and Van Dijk

Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, C...

Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho and Virgil van Dijk may not have left their clubs in the transfer window but it

Feature Coutinho in contention for City clash

Coutinho in contention for City clash...

PHILIPPE COUTINHO will be considered for Liverpool's trip to Manchester City on Saturday, reports the Daily Mail.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies

5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies...

1.