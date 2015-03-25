Preston North End V Cardiff at Deepdale : Match Preview

Midfield duo doubtful through injury as Preston take on leaders CardiffPreston may again be without midfielders Ben Pearson and Daniel Johnson against Cardiff.The duo missed Saturday's draw with Barnsley, with Pearson sidelined by a dead leg and Johnson sustaining an impact injury in training.Boss Alex Neil had been hopeful of getting at least one back and Johnson will have a late fitness test on his knock but the game is likely to come too soon for Pearson.North End did have Paul Gallagher (concussion) and John Welsh (calf) return on Saturday, though Tom Clarke (Achilles) and Greg Cunningham (knee) remain out and Declan Rudd (thigh) and Calum Woods (knee) are still working their way backCardiff boss Neil Warnock will consider making changes even though his Sky Bet Championship leaders remain unbeaten.Aron Gunnarsson has had a heavy early-season workload with Cardiff and Iceland and could be rested.Lee Tomlin is also in contention to make his first league start for a month with Loic Damour possibly dropping out from the 1-1 draw at Fulham.Danny Ward - who scored his first Cardiff goal at Fulham - and on-loan midfielder Craig Bryson are pushing for their first Bluebirds' starts.

Source: PAR

